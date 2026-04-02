Power Systems Studies with Simulink and Simscape Electrical

This webinar explores how Simscape™ Electrical™ can be used to model and simulate power systems and power converters across different timescales. Using practical examples, we’ll move from quasi‑static studies such as 8760‑hour simulations to electromagnetic transient (EMT) simulations that include grid integration of inverter‑based resources.

The session demonstrates how simulation can be used to analyze system behavior and performance for modern, converter‑dominated power grids.

The models will be used to:

Analyse faults and explore network reconfiguration.

Assess system stability

Evaluate code compiance

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