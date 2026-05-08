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This White Paper provides RF engineers and system designers with a practical overview of phase noise — what causes it, how it degrades system performance, and how it is measured and reported using modern instrumentation techniques.
What you will learn about:
- How real-world oscillators differ from ideal ones, why both amplitude and phase vary over time, and why phase variations typically dominate system performance — producing sidebands in the frequency domain and jitter in the time domain.
- How excessive phase noise causes spectral regrowth (adjacent channel leakage) in wideband signals such as LTE, 5G NR, and Wi-Fi, and how reciprocal mixing degrades receiver sensitivity when a strong interferer is present near a weak desired signal.
- Why phase noise rotates QAM and APSK constellation points in modern digital communications, increasing bit error rates and limiting the use of higher-order modulation schemes that require tight phase accuracy.
- How phase noise is measured using the spectrum analyzer method and the cross-correlation technique, how results are expressed as single sideband (SSB) plots and spot noise tables in dBc/Hz, and what additional measurements — such as integrated phase noise, residual phase noise, and Allan variance — are used in advanced oscillator characterization.
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IEEE Spectrum and Wiley are proud to bring you this White Paper, sponsored by Rohde & Schwarz
More Information
A stable frequency source is a fundamental requirement in virtually every RF and wireless system, yet all real-world oscillators exhibit some degree of short-term frequency instability known as phase noise. This instability manifests as unwanted sidebands around the carrier in the frequency domain and as timing jitter in the time domain. When phase noise is excessive, it causes spectral regrowth that leaks energy into adjacent channels, reduces receiver sensitivity through reciprocal mixing, and rotates digital modulation constellations to the point where bit errors multiply. Understanding these effects is essential for engineers designing transmitters, receivers, and frequency synthesizers for modern communications standards. This guide walks through the physics of phase noise, its practical consequences for system performance, and the two principal measurement approaches — the traditional spectrum analyzer method and the more sensitive cross-correlation technique used in dedicated phase noise analyzers — giving engineers the knowledge they need to specify, measure, and minimize phase noise in their designs.