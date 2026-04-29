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This White Paper provides RF engineers and wireless communications professionals with a comprehensive introduction to error vector magnitude (EVM) — the primary metric for quantifying modulation accuracy in Wi-Fi, LTE, 5G NR, and satellite systems.
What you will learn about:
- What error vector magnitude is, how it is calculated using peak or RMS normalization, and how to interpret EVM results plotted versus time, frequency, and power to diagnose signal impairments.
- How digital modulation schemes such as ASK, FSK, PSK, APSK, and QAM encode data onto radio frequency carriers, and why higher modulation orders increase throughput but require greater accuracy.
- How amplitude effects (compression, noise), phase noise, I/Q imperfections (gain imbalance, quadrature error), and configuration issues contribute to degraded EVM in real-world transmitter and receiver systems
- How to use constellation diagrams to visually identify and troubleshoot common modulation impairments including phase noise, amplifier compression, wideband noise, and in-band spurious signals
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IEEE Spectrum and Wiley are proud to bring you this White Paper, sponsored by Rohde & Schwarz
More Information
As wireless communications technologies such as Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11) and cellular (LTE, 5G NR) continue to demand higher data throughput, the modulation schemes used to encode information have grown increasingly complex. Modern systems employ quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) with orders up to 4096QAM, where each symbol carries twelve bits but the constellation points are extremely close together. This makes modulation accuracy critical: even small deviations in amplitude or phase can cause bit errors. Error vector magnitude (EVM) has become the primary metric for quantifying this accuracy. This white paper covers the fundamentals of digital modulation, defines EVM and its calculation methods, explores the common sources of EVM degradation, and explains how constellation diagrams can be used to visually diagnose the root causes of modulation impairments in practical wireless systems.