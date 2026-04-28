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This White Paper provides engineers and researchers with a comprehensive overview of the ten key technological components — from THz communications and AI/ML to reconfigurable intelligent surfaces — that will shape the next generation of wireless networks.
What you will learn about:
- Which frequency bands 6G will use, including THz frequencies above 100 GHz and the candidate 7–24 GHz range, and the semiconductor challenges involved in delivering adequate output power at sub-THz bands.
- How artificial intelligence and machine learning can replace traditional signal-processing blocks with trained autoencoder models, and how joint communications and sensing (JCAS) enables the mobile network to serve both data transmission and environmental perception.
- How reconfigurable intelligent surfaces use programmable metamaterials to control the radio propagation environment, and how photonics technologies including visible light communications and quantum key distribution extend network capacity and security.
- How ultra-massive MIMO, full-duplex communications, new waveforms, non-terrestrial networks, and cell-free architectures converge to create a unified 3D “network of networks” with ubiquitous coverage and dramatically higher spectral efficiency.
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IEEE Spectrum and Wiley are proud to bring you this White Paper, sponsored by Rohde & Schwarz
More Information
As the wireless industry looks beyond 5G, a new generation of technology components is emerging to address the performance demands of use cases such as immersive telepresence, digital twins, autonomous robotics, and smart-city infrastructure. 6G aims to support peak data rates up to 1 Tbps by extending into THz frequency bands, while simultaneously integrating sensing, AI-driven signal processing, and photonics into a seamless network architecture. Reconfigurable intelligent surfaces offer a way to shape the radio environment using programmable metamaterials, and ultra-massive MIMO pushes antenna-element counts far beyond current arrays. Full-duplex communications could double spectral efficiency, and non-terrestrial nodes such as LEO satellites and stratospheric platforms promise truly ubiquitous three-dimensional coverage. This white paper examines each of these ten technology enablers, explains the underlying principles, and outlines the open research challenges on the path to a future 6G standard.