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This Whitepaper provides engineers and researchers with a detailed technical foundation in 5G non-terrestrial networks — covering satellite constellation design, radio frequency propagation challenges, 5G protocol adaptations, and the architecture evolution from 3GPP Release 17 toward unified three-dimensional networks in future generations.
What you will learn about:
- How 3GPP Release 17 introduces non-terrestrial network support into the 5G system through two complementary paths: New Radio non-terrestrial networks for mobile broadband services and Internet of Things non-terrestrial networks for low-power machine-type communications.
- How satellite orbit selection — low earth orbit, medium earth orbit, or geostationary earth orbit — determines coverage geometry, round-trip, beam footprint size, and differential delay across user equipment, and why these parameters drive every subsequent design decision
- How the transparent bent-pipe architecture disaggregates the base station into satellite, ground gateway, and terrestrial baseband functions
- How radio frequency challenges unique to satellite links — free-space path loss, time-variant Doppler shift, ionospheric Faraday rotation of polarization, and spectrum coexistence between overlapping terrestrial and non-terrestrial bands — require new compensation strategies at both the device and network level
- How 5G medium access control and radio resource control procedures are amended to function over satellite links, timing advance split into common and user-equipment-specific components, random access window deferral, earth-fixed tracking area management, conditional handover triggers based on distance or timing rather than received power, and discontinuous reception timer adaptations for power saving
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IEEE Spectrum and Wiley are proud to bring you this white paper, sponsored by Rohde & Schwarz
More Information
Wireless communications technologies today reach more than 80% of the world’s population — yet cover less than 40% of its landmass. 3GPP Release 17 addresses this gap by bringing satellite-based connectivity into the 5G system with minimal changes to existing specifications. This whitepaper follows the complete technology chain. It begins with International Telecommunication Union spectrum coordination in the S-band and Ka-band, moves through satellite constellation physics and link budget analysis, and concludes with the protocol-layer.