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This White Paper provides engineers with a practical overview of how spectrum congestion, dynamic sharing, and cognitive radio systems are transforming RF coexistence testing for military and commercial wireless applications.
What you will learn about:
- Why spectrum congestion is a growing challenge, with over 30 billion connected devices, more than 4,000 allocation changes worldwide, and 80 cellular bands.
- How real-world coexistence failures threaten safety-critical systems, including 5G C band interference with aircraft radar altimeters and terrestrial L band networks disrupting GPS receivers not designed for adjacent high-power signals.
- Why tiered spectrum sharing frameworks like CBRS use cloud-based Spectrum Access Systems and environmental sensing to protect incumbent Navy radar while enabling commercial cellular services across three priority tiers.
- How to implement coexistence testing using controlled environments, ANSI C63.27 standards, and cognitive radio systems that use AI and machine learning to optimize spectrum allocation dynamically.
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IEEE Spectrum and Wiley are proud to bring you this White Paper, sponsored by Rohde & Schwarz
More Information
As wireless communications evolve from static spectrum allocations toward dynamic, shared access models, RF coexistence has become a critical engineering challenge. Over 30 billion connected devices now compete for finite spectrum resources. The 2.4 GHz ISM band alone hosts Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, and many other overlapping protocols. Meanwhile, high-value spectrum auctions such as FCC Auction 107 have placed 5G transmitters adjacent to safety-critical systems like aircraft radar altimeters and GPS receivers. These incumbent systems were designed before co-channel interference was a concern. Standards like ANSI C63.27, tiered sharing frameworks like CBRS, and cognitive radio systems using AI and software-defined radios offer practical paths forward. This guide examines these coexistence challenges, reviews real-world interference case studies, and outlines the test architectures needed to evaluate RF device performance under realistic operational conditions.