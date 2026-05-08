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Non-terrestrial networks have moved from concept to commercial reality, with satellite-based emergency messaging already deployed. This white paper explains how direct-to-cell technology uses LEO satellites to deliver LTE connectivity to unmodified legacy devices — covering Doppler compensation, timing, spectrum, and the path to 5G NTN.
What you will learn about:
- How DTC places LTE base stations on LEO satellites. Satellites orbiting at 340 km to 570 km altitude that use phased array antennas with narrow beams to serve existing phones as spaceborne cell towers.
- Why Doppler shift and round-trip time create physical layer challenges.
- How spectrum sharing and regulatory frameworks enable DTC services.
- How the FCC SCS framework permits terrestrial and satellite operators to share spectrum, while MSS bands offer an overlay alternative.
- Where DTC fits on the path toward 5G NTN and 6G.
- How DTC is an interim solution for fast time-to-market satellite services and how NR-NTN will eventually replace it with purpose-built NTN capabilities.
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IEEE Spectrum and Wiley are proud to bring you this White Paper, sponsored by Rohde & Schwarz
More Information
Terrestrial wireless networks cannot reach every corner of the globe. Remote areas, maritime zones, and disaster regions often lack cell tower coverage. Non-terrestrial network integration with terrestrial wireless has moved rapidly from concept to commercial reality — satellite-based emergency messaging is already live on consumer devices, and 3GPP Release 17 has laid the standardization foundation for broader NTN integration. Direct-to-cell technology addresses this gap by placing LTE base stations on low earth orbit satellites. These satellites orbit between 340 km and 570 km altitude. They use phased array antennas to create narrow, quasi-earth-fixed beams on the ground. The satellite compensates for Doppler shift and round-trip time on the network side. This means existing smartphones connect without hardware or software changes. The approach relies on spectrum sharing between mobile and satellite operators, or on re-farmed mobile satellite service bands. Regulatory frameworks like the FCC Supplemental Coverage from Space document are enabling these deployments. Initial services include text messaging, location sharing, and basic data. DTC is considered an interim technology before 3GPP NR-NTN reaches full maturity. The long-term goal is a unified 3D network architecture combining terrestrial, satellite, and airborne nodes under 6G.