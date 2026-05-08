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Terrestrial wireless networks cannot reach every corner of the globe. Remote areas, maritime zones, and disaster regions often lack cell tower coverage. Non-terrestrial network integration with terrestrial wireless has moved rapidly from concept to commercial reality — satellite-based emergency messaging is already live on consumer devices, and 3GPP Release 17 has laid the standardization foundation for broader NTN integration. Direct-to-cell technology addresses this gap by placing LTE base stations on low earth orbit satellites. These satellites orbit between 340 km and 570 km altitude. They use phased array antennas to create narrow, quasi-earth-fixed beams on the ground. The satellite compensates for Doppler shift and round-trip time on the network side. This means existing smartphones connect without hardware or software changes. The approach relies on spectrum sharing between mobile and satellite operators, or on re-farmed mobile satellite service bands. Regulatory frameworks like the FCC Supplemental Coverage from Space document are enabling these deployments. Initial services include text messaging, location sharing, and basic data. DTC is considered an interim technology before 3GPP NR-NTN reaches full maturity. The long-term goal is a unified 3D network architecture combining terrestrial, satellite, and airborne nodes under 6G.