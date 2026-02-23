Optimizing a Battery Electric Vehicle Thermal Management System

This webinar looks at a Battery Electric Virtual Vehicle Model of a mid-size BEV, and uses Simulink and Simscape to facilitate design exploration, component refinement, and system-level optimization. The virtual vehicle comprises five subsystems: Electric powertrain, driveline, refrigerant cycle, coolant cycle, and passenger cabin. The model will be tested using different drive cycles, cooling, and heating scenarios. The results will be analyzed to determine the impact of the different design parameters on vehicle consumption.

The resulting virtual vehicle will be used to:

Test different drive cycles and environmental conditions

Perform sensitivity analysis

Optimize model to improve thermal performance and consumption

Click ‘Watch Now’ to explore this webinar.