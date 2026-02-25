Register now free-of-charge to explore this white paper
This Whitepaper hopes to provide scientists with more information on demonstrates how advanced finite-element modelling enables engineers to accurately analyse transformer behaviour under harmonic and transient operating conditions — without costly physical prototyping or oversimplified assumptions.
What you will learn about:
- How finite-element simulation supports pre-fabrication performance evaluation of transformers
- How harmonic analysis reveals saturation-prone regions and current imbalances not captured by simplified analytical methods
- How transient simulations characterise dynamic behaviour including startup response, inrush currents, and multi-cycle stabilization
- How coil and winding modelling choices — turns count, resistance, polarity, and winding grouping — influence simulation accuracy
- How to numerically verify transformer turns ratios and current scaling using computed results
- How an integrated FEM workflow connects geometry preparation, material assignment, solver configuration, and post-processing
Click ‘LOOK INSIDE’ to Download Now.
IEEE Spectrum and Wiley are proud to bring you this white paper, sponsored by INTEGRATED Engineering Software.
More Information
Power transformers routinely operate under non-ideal conditions including harmonics, inrush currents, and transient disturbances. Accurate electromagnetic simulation is essential for assessing performance, identifying saturation risks, and validating electrical behaviour before prototyping. This Whitepaper presents a step-by-step finite-element methodology covering geometry preparation, material assignment, coil and winding definition, solver configuration, and result interpretation in both frequency and time domains. Simulation results demonstrate accurate magnetic field distributions, validated turns and current ratios, and stable transient waveforms — illustrating FEM as a practical approach for transformer engineering analysis and design verification.