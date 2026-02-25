Register now free-of-charge to explore this white paper

This Whitepaper hopes to provide scientists with more information on demonstrates how advanced finite-element modelling enables engineers to accurately analyse transformer behaviour under harmonic and transient operating conditions — without costly physical prototyping or oversimplified assumptions.

What you will learn about:

How finite-element simulation supports pre-fabrication performance evaluation of transformers

How harmonic analysis reveals saturation-prone regions and current imbalances not captured by simplified analytical methods

How transient simulations characterise dynamic behaviour including startup response, inrush currents, and multi-cycle stabilization

How coil and winding modelling choices — turns count, resistance, polarity, and winding grouping — influence simulation accuracy

How to numerically verify transformer turns ratios and current scaling using computed results

How an integrated FEM workflow connects geometry preparation, material assignment, solver configuration, and post-processing

Click ‘LOOK INSIDE’ to Download Now.

LOOK INSIDE