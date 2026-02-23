Scenario Modeling and Array Design for Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTNs)
Non-terrestrial networks (NTNs) using low earth orbit (LEO) satellites present unique technical challenges, from managing large satellite constellations to ensuring reliable communication links. In this webinar, we’ll explore how to address these complexities using comprehensive modeling and simulation techniques. Discover how to model and analyze satellite orbits, onboard antennas and arrays, transmitter power amplifiers (PAs), signal propagation channels, and the RF and digital receiver segments—all within an integrated workflow. Learn the importance of including every link component to achieve accurate, reliable system performance.
Highlights include:
- Modeling large satellite constellations
- Analyzing and visualizing time-varying visibility and link closure
- Using graphical apps for antenna analysis and RF component design
- Modeling PAs and digital predistortion
- Simulating interference effects in communication links
