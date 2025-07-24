Register now free-of-charge to explore this white paper

Unlock Faster, Smarter Electromagnetic Simulations

In advanced electromagnetic (EM) design, speed and accuracy are critical – especially for large antenna arrays and complex scattering problems. But traditional simulation methods often require costly, repetitive computations just to evaluate radiation patterns across different scenarios.

Our latest whitepaper, Efficient Simulation of Radiation Pattern Diagrams for Complex Electromagnetic Problems, introduces two breakthrough techniques that slash simulation time without sacrificing precision:

“One Element at a Time” – Simulate once, generate any beam pattern instantly.

– Simulate once, generate any beam pattern instantly. Matrix-Based Acceleration – Faster far-field calculations for large datasets.

Key Results:

4× faster beam steering (300 sec vs. 1200+ sec).

beam steering (300 sec vs. 1200+ sec). Bistatic RCS time cut by 70% (173 sec vs. 564 sec).

(173 sec vs. 564 sec). Ideal for radar, communications, and aerospace – with GPU advances pushing speed further.

