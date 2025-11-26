Register now free-of-charge to explore this white paper
This whitepaper provides aerospace engineers and electromagnetic simulation specialists with practical methods for conducting accurate radar cross section analyses of large structures without requiring supercomputing resources, allowing you to advance research and development in aircraft design, stealth technology, and defense applications while significantly reducing computational costs and time.
- Method of Moments provides high-accuracy full-wave solutions but requires significant computational resources for electrically large structures
- Approximative techniques (Extrapolated MoM, Physical Optics, and hybrid approaches) reduce computation time from nearly three hours to seconds or minutes while maintaining comparable accuracy
- High-fidelity RCS analyses of large aerospace structures are achievable on standard desktop workstations without supercomputing resources
Computing electromagnetic scattering and radar cross section for electrically large objects like aircraft presents major computational challenges. This whitepaper compares numerical methods for efficiently simulating RCS of large aerospace structures: Method of Moments (full-wave), Extrapolated MoM, Physical Optics, and hybrid techniques. Simulations of a 40-meter civilian transport aircraft at 0.5-1.0 GHz demonstrate that approximative methods achieve accuracy comparable to full-wave solutions while dramatically reducing computation time, making high-fidelity electromagnetic analysis practical on standard desktop hardware.