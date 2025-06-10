Register now free-of-charge to explore this white paper
AI is transforming industries – but only if your infrastructure can deliver the speed, efficiency, and scalability your use cases demand. How do you ensure your systems meet the unique challenges of AI workloads?
In this essential ebook, you’ll discover how to:
- Right-size infrastructure for chatbots, summarization, and AI agents
- Cut costs + boost speed with dynamic batching and KV caching
- Scale seamlessly using parallelism and Kubernetes
- Future-proof with NVIDIA tech – GPUs, Triton Server, and advanced architectures
Real world results from AI leaders:
- Cut latency by 40% with chunked prefill
- Double throughput using model concurrency
- Reduce time-to-first-token by 60% with disaggregated serving
AI inference isn’t just about running models – it’s about running them right. Get the actionable frameworks IT leaders need to deploy AI with confidence.
Download Your Free Ebook Now
IEEE Spectrum and Wiley are proud to bring you this white paper, sponsored by PNY Technologies, Inc.
Sponsored by
PNY is a global technology leader dedicated to consumer and business-grade electronics manufacturing. PNY has 40 years of business experience serving consumers, B2Bs, and OEMs worldwide. Available in over 50 countries with 20 company locations throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia, our products are sold at major retail, e-tail, wholesalers, and distributors worldwide.