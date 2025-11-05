Register now free-of-charge to explore this white paper

Amplifying AI Across Higher Education and Beyond

As artificial intelligence reshapes every industry, universities face a critical choice: lead the transformation or risk falling behind. The institutions that integrate AI across disciplines, invest in computing infrastructure, and conduct groundbreaking research will become destinations for top students, faculty, and research funding.

This industry brief provides a practical roadmap for building a comprehensive AI strategy that drives enrollment, attracts research dollars, and delivers career-ready graduates.

What You Will Learn

Five key strategies to accelerate AI-centric education and secure cross-campus buy-in

to accelerate AI-centric education and secure cross-campus buy-in Funding models and infrastructure approaches that balance budget constraints with performance needs

that balance budget constraints with performance needs Real-world case studies from leading universities conducting breakthrough AI research

from leading universities conducting breakthrough AI research Proven methods to attract top talent and extend AI benefits to local communities

to attract top talent and extend AI benefits to local communities Measurable metrics to track ROI through enrollment, funding, retention, and graduate placement

Click ‘LOOK INSIDE’ to Download Now.

LOOK INSIDE