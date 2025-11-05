Register now free-of-charge to explore this white paper
Amplifying AI Across Higher Education and Beyond
As artificial intelligence reshapes every industry, universities face a critical choice: lead the transformation or risk falling behind. The institutions that integrate AI across disciplines, invest in computing infrastructure, and conduct groundbreaking research will become destinations for top students, faculty, and research funding.
This industry brief provides a practical roadmap for building a comprehensive AI strategy that drives enrollment, attracts research dollars, and delivers career-ready graduates.
What You Will Learn
- Five key strategies to accelerate AI-centric education and secure cross-campus buy-in
- Funding models and infrastructure approaches that balance budget constraints with performance needs
- Real-world case studies from leading universities conducting breakthrough AI research
- Proven methods to attract top talent and extend AI benefits to local communities
- Measurable metrics to track ROI through enrollment, funding, retention, and graduate placement
Click ‘LOOK INSIDE’ to Download Now.
IEEE Spectrum and Wiley are proud to bring you this white paper, sponsored by PNY Technologies, Inc.
Sponsored by
PNY is a global technology leader dedicated to consumer and business-grade electronics manufacturing. PNY has 40 years of business experience serving consumers, B2Bs, and OEMs worldwide. Available in over 50 countries with 20 company locations throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia, our products are sold at major retail, e-tail, wholesalers, and distributors worldwide.