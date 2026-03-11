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This Whitepaper provides engineers and researchers with a comprehensive technical overview of the IEEE 802.11bn amendment — the foundation of Wi-Fi 8 — covering its new physical layer and medium access control features designed to deliver ultra-high reliability across home, enterprise, industrial, and public environments.
What you will learn about:
- How distributed resource units overcome uplink power spectral density limitations by spreading tones across wider distribution bandwidths
- How enhanced long range protocol data units extend uplink coverage using power-boosted preamble fields, frequency-domain duplication, and cross-correlation-based detection at the receiver
- How new modulation and coding schemes and unequal modulation close signal-to-noise ratio sensitivity gaps and improve beamforming performance across multiple spatial streams
- How multi-access point coordination — including coordinated beamforming, coordinated spatial reuse, coordinated time division multiple access, and coordinated restricted target wake time — enables neighboring access points to share resources and reduce interference
- How medium access control enhancements such as non-primary channel access, dynamic subband operation, priority enhanced distributed channel access, and seamless mobility domains reduce latency, improve spectrum utilization, and minimize packet loss during roaming
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IEEE Spectrum and Wiley are proud to bring you this white paper, sponsored by Rohde & Schwarz
More Information
IEEE 802.11bn introduces the ultra-high reliability amendment that will serve as the basis for Wi-Fi 8. Unlike previous Wi-Fi generations that focused primarily on increasing peak throughput, IEEE 802.11bn targets measurable improvements in real-world performance: a 25% throughput increase under rate-versus-range conditions, a 25% reduction in 95th-percentile latency, and a 25% decrease in packet loss probability during basic service set transitions. The amendment retains the core physical layer parameters of Wi-Fi 7 — up to 320 MHz channel bandwidth, 4096-level quadrature amplitude modulation, and eight spatial streams — while adding new physical layer capabilities such as distributed resource units and enhanced long range protocol data units, alongside advanced medium access control features including multi-access point coordination and seamless roaming within a mobility domain.