Register now free-of-charge to explore this white paper

This white paper addresses the challenge of rising balance-of-system (BOS) costs in solar energy projects, which now make up a larger share of total system expenses due to falling solar module prices. It provides valuable insights for engineers, developers, and EPCs on how to optimize BOS components for efficiency, reliability, and lower total cost of ownership. Readers will learn how to reduce labor, avoid costly installation errors, and improve long-term performance through better product selection, installation tools, mock-up testing (golden rows), and Panduit’s comprehensive BOS solutions that bundle, connect, protect, and identify system elements.

Click on the cover to download the white paper PDF now.

LOOK INSIDE