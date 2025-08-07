Register now free-of-charge to explore this white paper

The future of robotics is being shaped by powerful technologies like AI, edge computing, and high-speed connectivity, driving smarter, more responsive machines across industries. Robots are no longer confined to static environments—they are evolving to interact dynamically with humans and their surroundings.

This eBook explores the impact of robotics in diverse fields, from home automation and medical technology to automotive, data centers, and industrial applications. It highlights challenges like power efficiency, miniaturization, and ruggedization, while showcasing Molex’s innovative solutions tailored for each domain.

Additionally, the eBook covers:

Ruggedized connectors for harsh industrial settings

Advanced power management for home robots

Miniaturized systems for precision medical robotics

5G/6G-enabled autonomous vehicles

High-speed data solutions for cloud infrastructure

