Register now free-of-charge to explore this white paper
The future of robotics is being shaped by powerful technologies like AI, edge computing, and high-speed connectivity, driving smarter, more responsive machines across industries. Robots are no longer confined to static environments—they are evolving to interact dynamically with humans and their surroundings.
This eBook explores the impact of robotics in diverse fields, from home automation and medical technology to automotive, data centers, and industrial applications. It highlights challenges like power efficiency, miniaturization, and ruggedization, while showcasing Molex’s innovative solutions tailored for each domain.
Additionally, the eBook covers:
- Ruggedized connectors for harsh industrial settings
- Advanced power management for home robots
- Miniaturized systems for precision medical robotics
- 5G/6G-enabled autonomous vehicles
- High-speed data solutions for cloud infrastructure
Download Whitepaper
IEEE Spectrum and Wiley are proud to bring you this white paper, sponsored by Heilind Electronics.
Sponsored by
Heilind Electronics, a global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor products, supplies BOS components by partnering with top manufacturers to offer a wide range of high-quality connectors, wire management, grounding, and mounting solutions. With deep inventory, technical support, and global logistics, Heilind ensures fast, reliable delivery tailored to the unique needs of solar energy projects.