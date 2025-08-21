Register now free-of-charge to explore this white paper

Boost Student Comprehension in Telecoms with Interactive 5G Labs.

Teaching complex 5G and telecommunications concepts can be challenging – students often struggle to connect theory with real-world applications. Traditional lecture-based methods may fail to engage, leaving gaps in understanding critical technologies like OFDM, channel coding, and signal modulation.

The Telecommunications Instructional Modelling System (TIMS) bridges this gap by transforming abstract concepts into tangible, hands-on experiments. Designed for EE/ECE/EET educators, TIMS enables students to model 5G systems, measure real signals, and validate theory through interactive labs – boosting engagement and retention.

What You’ll Learn:

How TIMS simplifies 5G physical layer concepts (OFDM, modulation, error correction)

Practical lab setups for teaching telecoms fundamentals

Proven methods to enhance student comprehension and participation

Who Should Attend:

University professors, lab instructors, and department heads teaching communications systems, signals & systems, or wireless technologies – looking to modernize their curriculum with hands-on, industry-relevant tools.

