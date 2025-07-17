Register now free-of-charge to explore this white paper
A Faster, More Cost-Effective Alternative for Haptic Validation
Ensuring consistent haptic feedback in smart devices is critical—but traditional testing methods like Laser Doppler Vibrometry (LDV) and accelerometers can be slow, expensive, and complex for high-volume production.
What if there was a better way?
This white paper explores how microphone-based haptic testing delivers accurate, non-contact measurements while streamlining production testing.
In This White Paper, You’ll Learn:
- How microphone testing compares to LDVs and accelerometers – without sacrificing accuracy
- Key benefits for production environments, including speed, cost savings, and simplified setups
- Real-world test results across smartphones, smartwatches, and fitness trackers
- Why manufacturers are adopting this method to ensure high-quality haptic performance
Download the full white paper now to discover how microphone-based testing is transforming haptic validation.
IEEE Spectrum and Wiley are proud to bring you this white paper, sponsored by PCB Piezotronics.
Sponsored by
PCB Piezotronics is a leading manufacturer of precision sensors used for dynamic pressure, force, vibration, and acoustic measurements. Their products are widely used in test, measurement, monitoring, and control applications across industries such as aerospace, automotive, industrial manufacturing, and civil engineering. PCB is known for its Total Customer Satisfaction policy, in-house calibration, and U.S.-based manufacturing, delivering reliable sensor solutions for both laboratory and field use.