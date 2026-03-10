As semiconductor architectures evolve beyond classical transistor scaling into heterogeneous integration, chiplet-based design, and true 3D stacking, heat management has shifted from a secondary design consideration to a defining constraint on system performance.

At the same time, power densities continue to rise while materials and device layers become thinner, creating thermal pathways that are increasingly confined and interface-dominated. In these regimes, heat transport depends strongly on thin films, bonded interfaces, and buried layers that control vertical heat flow inside modern electronic systems.

This guide examines how semiconductor scaling, advanced packaging, and emerging materials are reshaping thermal behavior across modern devices. It explores how these architectural changes amplify the importance of thermal conductivity, thermal boundary resistance, and spatial variability, and why accurate thermal measurement is becoming essential for validating models, guiding design decisions, and ensuring reliable system operation.