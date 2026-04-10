Download this complimentary White Paper today!
This White Paper provides engineers, planners, and policymakers with an overview of how a U.S. Interregional Transmission Overlay could address aging infrastructure, surging demand from data centers and industry, and the need to integrate diverse renewable energy resources at scale.
What you will learn about:
- Why the U.S. grid is approaching a pivotal moment, with aging infrastructure past its 50-year lifespan, coal-fired generation retiring, and data center demand projected to grow 160% by 2030 — placing unprecedented pressure on a regionally structured transmission system.
- How an Interregional Transmission Overlay using HVDC and EHVAC technologies could connect renewable-rich regions with major demand centers, reduce electric system costs, and improve grid resilience during extreme weather events.
- The five key challenges that must be overcome — including cross-state planning coordination, investment and permitting barriers, energy market harmonization, supply chain limitations for specialized high-voltage equipment, and political and regulatory uncertainties.
- Actionable steps utilities and developers can take today — from identifying strategic corridors and forming oversight entities to leveraging FERC Order 1920 and DOE programs, coordinating interregional planning studies, and developing equitable cost allocation frameworks.
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IEEE Spectrum and Wiley are proud to bring you this white paper, sponsored by WSP.
More Information
The U.S. power grid was not designed for this moment, when large industrial loads, data centers, renewable buildout, and extreme weather are colliding at scale. Incremental transmission upgrades may no longer be enough to maintain reliability, affordability, and flexibility across regions. This white paper invites engineers, planners, utilities, and policymakers to step back and examine what a more interconnected grid could enable—and what’s at risk if regional systems continue to operate in isolation. It offers a grounded, accessible look at how an Interregional Transmission Overlay could reshape planning assumptions and unlock new options for the decade ahead.
Sponsored by
WSP is one of the world’s leading professional services firms, uniting its engineering, advisory and science-based expertise to shape communities to advance humanity. From local beginnings to a globe-spanning presence today, WSP operates in more than 50 countries and employs approximately 75,000 professionals. WSP in the U.S.’s team of 19,600 professionals pioneer solutions and deliver innovative projects across the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, and mining and metals sectors.