This Whitepaper provides scientists and engineers with essential information on hermetic sealing methods for microbatteries, enabling you to advance research and development in miniaturized energy storage systems.
What you will learn about:
- The dual-seal approach combining epoxy adhesives with polymeric gaskets for hermetic sealing
- Critical adhesive specifications including chemical resistance, permeability, and thermal properties
- Processing considerations for achieving optimal seal integrity
- Case studies from Wayne State University and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory demonstrating successful microbattery fabrication
- Certifications and standards relevant for industrial adhesives in electronic applications
Microbatteries face unique challenges in hermetic sealing due to their millimeter-scale dimensions. As battery size decreases, the surface-area-to-volume ratio increases, making traditional sealing methods like laser welding impractical. This guide explores innovative dual-seal methods using epoxy adhesives combined with laser-cut gasket materials to achieve hermetic integrity while maximizing energy density. The approach addresses critical requirements including chemical resistance to electrolytes, low permeability to moisture, and thermal stability across operating temperatures.