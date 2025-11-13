Register now free-of-charge to explore this white paper

The modern power grid is evolving faster than traditional testing methods can keep pace. This white paper introduces real-time electromagnetic transient (EMT) simulation and hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) testing—proven technologies that are de-risking innovation across the power industry.

Discover how leading utilities, OEMs, and research institutions are using real-time simulation to test protection schemes, validate inverter-based resources, and demonstrate grid code compliance in controlled laboratory environments—before energization.

In this white paper, you’ll learn:

Why phasor-domain simulation can’t capture transient phenomena in inverter-dominated grids

How real-time EMT simulation enables closed-loop testing with actual hardware

Key components of a hardware-in-the-loop testbed

Applications across renewable energy, HVDC systems, microgrids, and protection schemes

Real-world examples from multi-terminal HVDC links to traveling wave protection

How HIL testing reduces risk, accelerates commissioning, and validates multi-vendor interoperability

Click ‘LOOK INSIDE’ to Download Now.

LOOK INSIDE