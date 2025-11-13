Register now free-of-charge to explore this white paper
The modern power grid is evolving faster than traditional testing methods can keep pace. This white paper introduces real-time electromagnetic transient (EMT) simulation and hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) testing—proven technologies that are de-risking innovation across the power industry.
Discover how leading utilities, OEMs, and research institutions are using real-time simulation to test protection schemes, validate inverter-based resources, and demonstrate grid code compliance in controlled laboratory environments—before energization.
In this white paper, you’ll learn:
- Why phasor-domain simulation can’t capture transient phenomena in inverter-dominated grids
- How real-time EMT simulation enables closed-loop testing with actual hardware
- Key components of a hardware-in-the-loop testbed
- Applications across renewable energy, HVDC systems, microgrids, and protection schemes
- Real-world examples from multi-terminal HVDC links to traveling wave protection
- How HIL testing reduces risk, accelerates commissioning, and validates multi-vendor interoperability
Click ‘LOOK INSIDE’ to Download Now.
LOOK INSIDE