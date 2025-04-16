IEEE Communications Society and Wiley are proud to bring you this event, sponsored by Keysight.
Keysight visited 6G researchers at Northeastern University who are working to overcome the challenges of high-speed, high-bandwidth wireless communication.
They shared concepts from their cutting-edge research, including overcoming increased path loss and noise at higher frequencies, potential digital threats to communication channels, and real-time upper-layer network applications.
During this event, you will gain insights into the following 6G topics:
- Using broadband MIMO systems to increase data throughput and transmission distance.
- Emulating an eavesdropping attack on a 6G signal to test for vulnerabilities.
- Testing real-time sub-THz for network research.
Speakers
Josep Miguel Jornet, Northeastern University
Professor, Electrical and Computer Engineering
Roger Nichols, Keysight Technologies
6G Program Manager
Daniel Bogdanoff, Keysight Technologies
Test Technologist
Sponsored by
Pioneering 6G research demands superior measurement capabilities and technical insights that transcend traditional wireless communications engineering. Accelerating 6G innovation requires access to precise design and test solutions and support from a responsive test partner. With Keysight’s 6G solutions, you can perform the most challenging measurements repeatably and gain exclusive insights that accelerate your journey to 6G from concept to reality.
Partnered with
The IEEE Communications Society promotes technological innovation and fosters creation and sharing of information among the global technical community. The Society provides services to members for their technical and professional advancement and forums for technical exchanges among professionals in academia, industry, and public institutions.