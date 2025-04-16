Speakers

Josep Miguel Jornet, Northeastern University

Professor, Electrical and Computer Engineering

Josep Miquel Jornet is a professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE), the director of the Ultrabroadband Nanonetworking (UN) Laboratory, an associate director of the Institute for the Wireless Internet of Things (WIoT), and a faculty member of the Institute for NanoSystems Innovation (nanoSI) at Northeastern University (NU). Since July 2024, he has also served as the interim chair of ECE. His research interests include terahertz communication networks, wireless nano-bio-communication networks, and the Internet of Nano-Things. In these areas, he has co-authored more than 250 peer-reviewed scientific publications, including one book, and has been granted five U.S. patents. His work has received more than 18,000 citations.

Roger Nichols, Keysight Technologies

6G Program Manager Roger Nichols’ 35 years of engineering and management experience in wireless test and measurement at Hewlett-Packard, Agilent Technologies, and Keysight spans roles in manufacturing, R&D, and marketing. He has managed programs, projects, and departments starting with analog cellular radio, evolving to 5G, and on every standard in between. He has been directing Keysight’s 5G, and now 6G programs since 2014. He is also directing Keysight’s wireless standards strategies and Keysight’s over-the-air measurement R&D center of excellence. Roger holds a BSEE from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Daniel Bogdanoff, Keysight Technologies

Test Technologist

Daniel Bogdanoff is a test geek and marketing engineer at Keysight and is best known for his videos on the Keysight Labs YouTube channel. He has authored articles in numerous publications, including NASA Tech Briefs, All About Circuits, and Hackaday. He has a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Texas A&M University. Find him on X – @DanielBogdanoff.