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This White Paper gives engineers, researchers, and care professionals an overview of how socially assistive wellness robots can support senior wellness, and how a framework can measure their autonomy.
What you will learn about:
- Why the senior care crisis exceeds incremental healthcare automation. Staffing shortages, rising dementia prevalence, and limited daily wellness programming all play a part.
- How the seven ICAA dimensions of wellness define a distinct category of socially assistive robot, separate from companion devices, medical devices, and general-purpose humanoids.
- How the Care Robot Autonomy Scale (CRAS), a six-level framework modeled on a driving-automation standard, measures autonomy across four wellness dimensions.
- What technical capabilities, clinical evidence, and a three-phase roadmap suggest about the path from current practice toward full wellness autonomy in the early 2030s.
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IEEE Spectrum and Wiley are proud to bring you this White Paper, sponsored by DreamFace Technologies
More Information
The senior care system faces converging pressures from an aging population, severe staffing shortages, and limited time for individual wellness programming. Existing technologies include reminder apps, fall detectors, voice assistants, and companion devices. Each of these addresses only one piece of the problem. This paper argues for a different paradigm: wellness, defined across seven interdependent dimensions, as the organizing principle for a new category of socially assistive robot. It introduces the Care Robot Autonomy Scale (CRAS), a six-level framework that measures autonomy across assessment, intervention, social intelligence, and care coordination. The paper reviews the technical capabilities such systems require, the clinical evidence gathered to date, and a phased roadmap toward higher autonomy. It closes with educational implications for care operators, researchers, regulators, and robot platform developers.