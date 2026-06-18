Download this complimentary White Paper today!
This white paper explains how VHF signals actually propagate in real-world environments. It covers both common and uncommon modes that determine coverage, interference, and long-distance reliability.
What you will learn about:
- Why pure line-of-sight propagation at VHF is rare beyond a few kilometers.
- How refraction, reflection, diffraction, and scattering reshape signal paths in ways that simple geometry cannot predict.
- How the troposphere bends VHF signals downward, extending the radio horizon roughly one-third beyond optical line of sight.
- Why uncommon modes such as sporadic E, meteor burst, and EME matter
- How these phenomena present significant interference and planning implications for very long distance VHF propagation.
- How to evaluate each propagation mode by its frequency limits, achievable distances, environmental triggers, and equipment needs.
Click ‘LOOK INSIDE’ to Download Now.
IEEE Spectrum and Wiley are proud to bring you this White Paper, sponsored by Rohde & Schwarz
More Information
VHF frequencies (30–300 MHz) support broadcasting, voice communications, aviation navigation, and defense radar. Yet VHF propagation is widely misunderstood. The common assumption of “line of sight” oversimplifies how signals behave in practice. In terrestrial environments, VHF signals interact with the atmosphere and physical objects continuously. Refraction in the troposphere bends signals beyond the geometric horizon. Reflections from buildings and terrain create multipath interference. Diffraction carries signals into shadow zones behind obstacles. Beyond these everyday effects, several uncommon modes can extend VHF range dramatically. Tropospheric ducts formed by temperature inversions can channel signals over 1,500 km. Sporadic E events create temporary ionospheric patches reflecting lower VHF signals up to 2,500 km. Meteor ionization trails offer brief but reliable reflectors for data telemetry. EME (Earth-Moon-Earth) communication uses the moon as a passive reflector for worldwide coverage. This white paper covers the physics, practical characteristics, and operational significance of each mode. It equips engineers and planners with the knowledge needed for effective VHF system design.