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This white paper gives communications engineers and defense planners a thorough grounding in HF skywave propagation, the forces driving HF’s strategic resurgence, and the modern technologies — wideband waveforms and automatic link establishment — that are making HF a viable complement to satellite communications.
What you will learn about:
- How signals in the 3–30 MHz range propagate globally via ionospheric refraction, including the distinct roles of the D, E, and F layers, and how time of day, season, and the roughly 11-year solar cycle shape propagation conditions.
- Why satellites, despite superior throughput and ease of use, carry significant vulnerabilities — from anti-satellite weapons and jamming to solar storms and incomplete polar coverage — that have renewed demand for an independent global communications layer.
- How automatic link establishment has evolved across four generations to automate frequency selection, link setup, and channel adaptation, removing the need for highly trained HF operators.
- How wideband HF, standardized under MIL-STD-188-110D, extends channel bandwidth to 48 kHz and achieves data rates up to 240 kbit/s through advanced modulation, forward error correction, and interleaving techniques.
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IEEE Spectrum and Wiley are proud to bring you this White Paper, sponsored by Rohde & Schwarz
More Information
For much of the twentieth century, high-frequency (HF) radio was the primary means of global communication. Satellites displaced HF from the 1970s onward by offering higher data rates, more predictable links, and simpler operation. Yet satellites are expensive, carry finite lifespans, and face a growing set of threats: anti-satellite weapons tested by multiple nations, jamming of fixed-frequency transponders, solar flares that can physically damage spacecraft, and persistent coverage gaps in polar and heavily forested regions. These realities have spurred a broad reassessment of HF as a resilient, infrastructure-independent alternative that can reach any point on the planet via the ionosphere. Modern developments — particularly wideband waveforms supporting up to 48 kHz channels with data rates reaching 240 kbit/s, and fourth-generation automatic link establishment that automates frequency management and link negotiation — have addressed many of HF’s traditional shortcomings. This white paper explains the physics of ionospheric propagation, surveys the satellite vulnerabilities motivating HF’s return, and details the technical standards and techniques that are making reliable, automated HF communications a practical reality.