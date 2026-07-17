Based on a survey of more than 200 senior R&D professionals across North America, the UK, and Europe, this industry report reveals where innovation teams are losing time, budget, and competitive advantage—and how better intelligence can improve decision-making before costly investments are made.

Innovation leaders face increasing pressure to deliver breakthrough products faster while making smarter investment decisions. Yet, new research shows that many organizations continue to lose significant R&D budget on projects that never reach commercialization, even as AI adoption accelerates.

Presented by IEEE Spectrum and Wiley, sponsored by Patsnap

About the Report

Competitive pressure and AI tools are reshaping how organizations innovate. As development cycles compress and markets evolve more rapidly than ever, the ability to make confident, data-driven R&D decisions has become a competitive advantage.

The 2026 R&D Benchmark Report examines how leading organizations are responding to these challenges, and where they continue to struggle. The research reveals that while AI adoption is widespread, many organizations still lack the intelligence needed to prioritize the right opportunities, eliminate low-value projects early, and reduce costly late-stage failures. Instead, teams often contend with fragmented data sources, lengthy approval processes, and critical insights that arrive too late to influence key investment decisions.

Drawing on responses from more than 200 senior R&D leaders across nine industries, this report provides practical benchmark data and insights into the strategies organizations are using to reduce R&D waste and accelerate time to market.