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Innovation leaders face increasing pressure to deliver breakthrough products faster while making smarter investment decisions. Yet, new research shows that many organizations continue to lose significant R&D budget on projects that never reach commercialization, even as AI adoption accelerates.
Based on a survey of more than 200 senior R&D professionals across North America, the UK, and Europe, this industry report reveals where innovation teams are losing time, budget, and competitive advantage—and how better intelligence can improve decision-making before costly investments are made.
In this report, you’ll learn:
- Why more than one-third of organizations spend 25–40% of their R&D budget on projects that never reach market.
- Why nearly half of respondents estimate losing more than $1 million every time a late-stage project is canceled.
- How AI adoption has surged, yet most organizations still use it primarily for execution, not for the strategic decisions that determine which projects deserve investment.
- Why earlier access to competitive, market, and patent intelligence delivers the greatest impact during ideation and feasibility, before significant resources are committed.
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Presented by IEEE Spectrum and Wiley, sponsored by Patsnap
About the Report
Competitive pressure and AI tools are reshaping how organizations innovate. As development cycles compress and markets evolve more rapidly than ever, the ability to make confident, data-driven R&D decisions has become a competitive advantage.
The 2026 R&D Benchmark Report examines how leading organizations are responding to these challenges, and where they continue to struggle. The research reveals that while AI adoption is widespread, many organizations still lack the intelligence needed to prioritize the right opportunities, eliminate low-value projects early, and reduce costly late-stage failures. Instead, teams often contend with fragmented data sources, lengthy approval processes, and critical insights that arrive too late to influence key investment decisions.
Drawing on responses from more than 200 senior R&D leaders across nine industries, this report provides practical benchmark data and insights into the strategies organizations are using to reduce R&D waste and accelerate time to market.
Sponsored by
Founded in Singapore in 2007, Patsnap is a global leading innovation intelligence company. Leveraging AI agents and robust analytics tools, Patsnap empowers IP and R&D teams to unlock insights, accelerate discoveries and protect breakthroughs. Trusted by more than 15,000 enterprises, law firms and research institutions worldwide, Patsnap transforms how organizations innovate and make critical decisions.